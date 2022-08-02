‘2022 AGC Will be an Unforgettable Experience for Lawyers’ – THISDAYLIVE

Africa’s largest professional body, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) is set to host its 62nd Annual General Conference (AGC) in Eko Atlantic City, Victoria Island, Lagos from 19th to 26th of August, 2022. With over 30,000 Conferees expected to attend both physically and virtually, this year’s Conference promises to surpass the previous ones. In a chat with Onikepo Braithwaite and Jude Igbanoi, the 2022 Conference Planning Committee Chairman, Tobenna Erojikwe explains why this year’s Conference is a must attend for Nigerian Lawyers. He went further to explain the choice of world acclaimed award-winning Nigerian author, Chimamanda Adichie as Keynote Speaker, the highlights of the Conference including the entertainment lined up for Lawyers to relax, and why the NBA is partnering with Meta (owners of Facebook) to power the Conference

