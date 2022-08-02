Atiku’s Ideas on Security, Economy, Development Interesting – THISDAYLIVE

•As PDP presidential candidate seeks increased collaboration with Britain

•Wike’s group gives condition for peace, wants equal stake

•Party’s BoT meets, sets up committee on reconciliation

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and John Shiklam in Kaduna

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, yesterday, expressed interest about how the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, planned to address the country’s seemingly overwhelming security, economic, and development challenges if elected into office next year.

The feeling of enthusiasm came as Atiku sought increased collaboration between the governments of Nigeria and the United Kingdom in the search for solution to issues that affect both countries.

In another development, the embittered camp of the opposition PDP led by Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, allegedly, gave conditions for peace, which included being considered equal stakeholders in…