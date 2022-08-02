Don’t Allow Challenges to Deter Your Goals – THISDAYLIVE

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday, admonished Nigerians, especially the youths, not to allow their challenges to hinder them from achieving their goals.

Obasanjo gave the admonition, in his remarks, as the chairman at the 25th Remembrance Anniversary of the late industrialist, Alhaji Abdulrazak Olajide Sanusi, who died in August 1997.

The former president said though Sanusi did not have the opportunity of attending school, he did more than some people that attended schools even up to university level.

At the event, which was held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), and attended by notable Islamic clerics, children and some benefactors of the late philanthropist, featured presentation of bursary and prizes to some secondary school students, their teachers and principal on the platform of Abdul Razak Olajide Sanusi (ARO) Foundation.

Obasanjo, in his humorous manner, spoke in the English…