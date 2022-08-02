Fayemi Grants Autonomy to Ekiti Revenue Service – THISDAYLIVE

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has granted autonomy to the state internal revenue service in order to be more productive in its revenue generating drives.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of a week induction programme organised for its new staff in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, yesterday, the Chairman of the Ekiti State Internal Revenue Service(EKIRS), Mr. Muyiwa Ogunmilade, said the autonomy would further fortify the revenue generating body to operate independently and rake in money into the state coffers.

Disclosing giant strides made by the service to curtail financial drift, the EKIRS boss added that all loopholes and leakages had been blocked, while the government had also deepened transparency and accountability in revenue processing and generation in the state.

Ogunmilade said the government had with the employment, hired the services of capable and competent hands to enable the service meet its…