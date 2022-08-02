IIM Africa, RIMA Foundation Begin 2022 Data Protection Campaign – THISDAYLIVE

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

The Institute of Information Management (IIM) Africa and Records and Information Management Awareness (RIMA) Foundation have commenced the 2022 free National Awareness Campaign tagged “National Digital Transformation and Data Protection Awareness Campaign” in a bid to sensitise organisations on the importance of digital revolution and data preservation.

The campaign debuted in 2020, following the directive issued by Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, the Head of Service of the Federation to the ministries, departments and agencies to automate their files and records.

Ambassador Dr. Oyedokun Oyewole, the President and Chairman of the Governing Council of the IIM Africa said the decision to focus on data protection awareness in the 2022 edition is informed by the need to enlighten organisations on the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) issued by the National Information Development Agency (NITDA) on January 25, 2019, which is now being…