NDLEA Busts Mkpuru Mmiri Labs in Lagos, Anambra, Nabs Two Barons, One Chemist – THISDAYLIVE

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has busted two major clandestine laboratories in Lagos and Anambra States where dangerous illicit drug, crystal methamphetamine, called Mkpuru Mmiri in local parlance, were produced and from where they are distributed across the country and export outside the shores of Nigeria.

The Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), disclosed this Tuesday when he addressed the media on the development.

He said following the outbreak of crystal methamphetamine abuse in the last quarter of 2021, predominantly in the South-east and the cry for help from many communities in the region because of the devastating effects the distribution and abuse of the dangerous stimulant drug were having on their youths and others, the agency deployed all available assets to find the primary source of manufacturing of the drug in Nigeria and arrest the barons behind it and dismantled…