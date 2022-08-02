No Single Nation can Solve Security Challenges – THISDAYLIVE

* Canvasses international collaboration to curb menace

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has painted a gloomy picture of the security challenges facing Nigeria, saying no nation can unilaterally contain insecurity in their domain.

He has, therefore, canvassed for more collaborative efforts among nations with a view to addressing problems of terrorism, banditry and insurgency across the globe.

Speaking Tuesday at the Council Chambers, State House, Abuja, while receiving Letters of Credence of Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ambassador James Kingston Christoff and Ambassador of Mexico to Nigeria, Juan Alfred Miranda Oritz, President Buhari declared: “I believe that matters of security have become the business of all nations as these challenges go beyond the abilities of any single country to effectively contain.”

He commended the collective efforts of nations towards tackling security challenges across the globe, and…