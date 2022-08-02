OPEC’s New Head Assumes Office, Engages Nigerian Media on Stabilising Oil Market – THISDAYLIVE

•Assures voice of 600m Africans without electricity must be heard

•Mourns Barkindo

Emmanuel Addeh



The new Secretary General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Kuwaiti’s Haitham Al Ghais, yesterday engaged the Nigerian media on his immediate plans for the oil industry, hours after he assumed duty as the new head of the organisation.

Al Ghais, who spoke glowingly of his predecessor, Sanusi Barkindo, who died while on a visit to Nigeria last month, explained that while the legacies of the late Barkindo would continue to be upheld, members of OPEC would collectively determine the next set of decisions by the body.

The new OPEC secretary general was unanimously picked by member nations in January and was already in waiting to succeed Barkindo before the death of the Nigerian-born global oil and gas leader.

Fielding questions during the virtual event, Al Ghais stated that the 600 million Africans currently without…