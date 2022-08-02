Senate Probes Alleged N450m Contracts Scam in River Basin Agency – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade

The Senate Public Account Committee (SPAC) on Tuesday sustained an audit query issued against officials of the Ogun – Osun River Basin Development Authority over alleged inflated contracts regarding the construction of water dams and overhead tanks amounting to about N450 million.

The locations of the overpaid projects, according to the query, are Agbado- Isoye Ogun State; Egbado South Local Government; Ajinipa in Orire Local Government, Oyo State; Igan Alade Igua in Yewa North Local Government; Panseke in Abeokuta; Asa in Surulere Local Government Area in Oyo State and many more.

The officials of the agency however appeared before the Senator Matthew Urhoghide-led Senate Committee on Public Account and could not justify allegations of overpayment raised against the agency.

The query against the Ogun – Osun Rivers Basin Agency was contained in the 2016 Report of the Office of the Auditor General for the Federation (OAuGF).

The…