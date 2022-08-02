Terrorists Release Five More Abducted Train Passengers  – THISDAYLIVE

By John Shiklam

Five of the remaining 39 abducted passengers of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack have been released.

Tukur Mamu, media consultant to Kaduna based Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, confirmed that they were release on Tuesday.

Mamu had been in the forefront for the negotiation for the release of the victims before he withdrew .

He said the released victims visited him in his office in Kaduna to thank him for his role in negotiations for the release of victims that were earlier released.

Four of the victims were released on July 25, 2022.

So far 34 of the victims are still being held captive while a total of 27 had been freed.

Mamu also shared a recorded video of three of those released on WhatsApp.

Speaking in the video, one of the victims, Mustapha Imam, an associate professor of Medical Biochemistry at the Usman Danfodio University Sokoto urged the government to ensure the immediate release of the remaining victims.

He…