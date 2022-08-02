UBA Announces New GMD, Executive Board Appointments – THISDAYLIVE

•Alawuba takes over as Uzoka retires

Nume Ekeghe



The United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA), Africa’s global bank, yesterday announced the appointment of Mr. Oliver Alawuba as its Group Managing Director.

Alawuba is to oversee all the Group’s banking operations across its 20 African country network and globally in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France, and the United Arab Emirates.

The bank disclosed this in a statement yesterday.

Alawuba joined UBA in 1997 and has held a series of senior positions, including as the CEO of UBA Ghana, the CEO of UBA, Africa and most recently as Group Deputy Managing Director.

Commenting on the new appointment, UBA Group Chairman, Tony Elumelu stated: ‘I am very pleased to announce Oliver Alawuba as the new Group Managing Director of the UBA Group. Oliver has extensive experience in Nigeria and our African network and is well equipped to advance our pan-African and global strategy.

“I…