Woman, Newborn Baby Die while Fleeing from Terrorists in Kaduna – THISDAYLIVE

John Shiklam in Kaduna

A pregnant woman, who gave birth while fleeing from terrorists’ attack in Damari town, Kazage ward of Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, was reported to have died alongside the new born baby shortly after delivery.

The rampaging terrorists, who invaded the community last Sunday, were said to have also abducted 50 people during the attack.

The Birnin Gwari Emirate Progressives Union (BEPU) disclosed this in a statement issued yesterday in Kaduna.

The statement, which was signed by the Chairman of BEPU, Ishaq Kasai, said the incident occurred last Sunday when the terrorists surrounded the community and unleash mayhem on residents.

He said in the last five days, BEPU had been alerting relevant authorities and the public of the heartless attacks by terrorists in Damari, following the withdrawal of Ansaru, a splinter group of Boko Haram, from the area.

According to the statement, “The persistent attacks…