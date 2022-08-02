Youths Protest Bad State of Benin-Sapele Highway in Edo – THISDAYLIVE

Adibe Emenyonu

Commuters and motorists plying the ever busy Benin-Sapele road in Edo State were stranded yesterday as youths blocked the highway and its adjoining routes following the inability of the federal government to fix the failed portions.

The youths, in a peaceful protest, mounted canopies and chairs on the major roads while others displayed their wares for sales, an indication that they are not prepared to leave soon.

The aggrieved youths, on the platform of Freedom Ambassadors Organisations in conjunction with Sarbag/Sapele Road residents, had earlier warned residents in the state not to contemplate traveling Benin-Sapele road the next day.

Addressing journalists, Chair-man, Sarbag/Sapele road axis, Mr. Daniel Omorogbe, said the blocking of the major road and its adjoining routes became necessary following series of deaths and unquantifiable man hours commuters spent on the road while trying to get to their respective…