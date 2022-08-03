2,538 MSMEs Benefit from FG’s Guaranteed Offtake Scheme in S’East – THISDAYLIVE

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

No fewer than 2,538 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) have so far benefitted from the federal government guaranteed offtake scheme in the South-east region.

Member of the MSME Survival Fund Steering Committee, Ubadigbo Okonkwo, disclosed this yesterday in Enugu during a town hall meeting organised for beneficiaries of the scheme.

He explained that the purpose of the meeting was to highlight the scheme’s achievements around the country and to receive feedback from beneficiaries on all tracks of the scheme.

According to him, “The Guaranteed Offtake Scheme is one of the schemes under the Nigerian Economic Sustainability Plan (NESP), which was approved in 2020 as part of efforts to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on micro and small businesses.”

Okonkwo explained that apart from the Guaranteed Offtake Scheme, the region had also benefitted from various schemes of the federal government, including…