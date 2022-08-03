Again, Assailants Kill Seven, Injure Others in Imo – THISDAYLIVE

Amby Uneze

Another tragedy rocked Umuafom, Orogwe Community situated along Owerri – Onitsha expressway in Owerri West local government area of Imo State as gunmen suspected to be the members of Ebubeagu security outfit early Monday killed about seven people and left others injured.

According to community sources, the gunmen who came in two vehicles and a bike rider in the wee hours of Monday morning took their victims unaware shooting them in different locations.

While four of the victims were said to have been shot and killed at a building not too far from the local hospital, the other three victims were shot at a new building in the area called Corpers’ lodge.

The source further disclosed that two others also fell victim to the gunmen while trying to flee to safety. One of the victims, a commercial motorcyclist, who was shot in the leg and dispossessed of his bike, is said to be receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre,(FMC) Owerri,…