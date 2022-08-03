Commercial Drivers Protest Colour Code, Ticket Hike in Edo – THISDAYLIVE

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Commercial drivers yesterday staged a protest, blocking major roads in Edo State capital, Benin City, to protest the enforcement of colour code by the state government.

The state government had recently reviewed the daily ticket for commercial bus operators from N600 to N1,800 except for Sunday when they pay N800.

In protest, the drivers in their numbers, blocked the busy Sapele Road, Ring Road, Ugbowo Road, Aduwawa, First East Circular Road and Akpapava to show their grievances.

One of the driver, Samuel Omoriege said the state government should consider the present economic situation before giving them the short notice.

He urged the government to give them six months before the enforcement.

“We are not saying we will not pay, but the notice is too short. Government is not sensitive to our condition. Some of us are graduates without job.

“For instance, I am a graduate of Auchi Polytechnic. It is unemployment…