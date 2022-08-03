Eleven Students Records Highest Marks in the World in Cambridge Exams – THISDAYLIVE

Ugo Aliogo and Ijeoma Okonji

The British Council in Nigeria in collaboration with the Cambridge University Press and Assessment has recognised the outstanding achievements of 110 students from 45 schools across Nigeria.

A statement made available to THISDAY said the students received 157 Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards following their outstanding performance in the June and November 2021 Cambridge examination series.

The statement noted that the prestigious awards covered various subjects taken in Cambridge IGCSEs, Cambridge O Levels and Cambridge International AS and A Levels.

The statement also noted that the award winners include 11 students from eight schools who obtained the highest marks in the world in subjects including Sociology, Information and Communication Technology and Business Studies to receive the ‘Top in the World’ honour.

The statement said: “Cambridge International also granted 81‘Top in Nigeria’ awards…