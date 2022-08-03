Ex-Gov Obiano Reacts to Videos of His Family Enjoying Vacation in US – THISDAYLIVE

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Former Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, has reacted to videos of himself and his family having a good time in the United States, which trended on social media recently.

In one of the videos, the Obianos were seen partying in a cruise ship while on vacation with several white people. Obiano was filming the event, while the second one showed the family celebrating a giant chicken in their US home.

Many people had condemned the former governor for the video, accusing him of looting the state treasury before leaving for US to enjoy with the people’s collective patrimony.

But in a reaction to the videos, Obiano, while speaking through his publicist, Mr. Tony Nezianya, explained that the vacation was paid for by Obiano’s daughter, after he underwent intensive treatment in the US.

Explaining the video, Nezianya said: “Chief Obiano, his wife and son did travel for vacation after he received seven weeks of…