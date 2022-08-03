FG Developing Plea Bargain Guidelines for Effective Justice Delivery, Says SGF – THISDAYLIVE

* As centre laments poor implementation of ACJA

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The federal government on Wednesday disclosed that it is working with critical stakeholders to develop ‘Plea Bargain’ guidelines for prosecutors of the government as part of efforts at enhancing justice delivery in the country.

The Solicitor-General of the Federation (SGF) and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Mrs Beatrice Jeddy-Agba, made the disclosure while speaking at a two-day training for the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) Rangers on the implementation of the ACJA/ACJL.

The workshop, which is holding in Abuja, is being organized by the Centre for Socio-Legal Studies (CSLS) in conjunction with the MacArthur Foundation.

The solicitor-general stated that plea bargain, which is one of the major innovations introduced by Section 270 of the ACJA, 2015, is aimed at ensuring speedy dispensation of criminal justice in the country.

“The…