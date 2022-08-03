Govs Write FG over Alleged $418m Paris Funds Debt, Say Renewed Deduction Plan Unlawful – THISDAYLIVE

•Allege Malami, Ahmed’s allegiance now to contractors, not to Nigeria

Emmanuel Addeh

The 36 state governors in the country under the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) have again resisted fresh moves to commence the deduction of $418 million Paris Club refund allegedly owed four contractors from the federation account.

In a letter to the federal government through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, dated August 1, the governors maintained that any renewed plan to begin the process which is being challenged in the courts and for which the Supreme Court has made pronouncement, would be unconstitutional.

In the official communication signed by the Chairman of the NGF, Dr Kayode Fayemi, who also doubles as the outgoing Governor of Ekiti State, the governors noted that it would appear that the allegiance of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN and the Minister of…