Lewandowski, Bayern Clear Air after Rocky Barca Move  – THISDAYLIVE

New Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski said farewell to his former Bayern Munich teammates and club staff during a brief visit to the Bundesliga champions’ headquarters yesterday, despite his rocky departure and spat with Bayern bosses.

The Poland forward, who scored 344 goals for Bayern in 375 games during his eight years at the club, joined Barca in a deal worth 45 million euros ($46.06 million) last month after forcing a move from the German club.

The 33-year-old and Bayern bosses have criticised each other over the way they handled the transfer, with Lewandowski saying there had been lot of “politics” from the side of the club who were “trying to find an argument” to sell him.

Bayern in turn said the situation had been caused by the player who asked to leave despite having a contract to 2023.

“Everything is fine. I met everyone and thanked them,” Lewandowski told Sky television from his car before driving away from the club…