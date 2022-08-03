Ogun Begins Reconstruction of 32km Sango-Ijoko-Alagbole Road – THISDAYLIVE

James Sowole

The Ogun State Government has approved the full reconstruction of the Sango-Ijoko-Agbado-Akute-Alagbole Road in Adoodo/

Ota and Ifo Local governments area of the state.

The State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Alhaji Waheed Odusile, disclosed this while briefing journalists on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting.

He said State Executive Council gave the approval at its meeting held on Monday, saying that contractor has been mobilised to commence work immediately on the 32km road.

He explained that the road which connects the Sango-Ijoko-Agbado-Akute-Alagbole end of Ogun State to the Yakoyo-Ojodu-Berger end of Lagos, was awarded in 2013 by the immediate past administration, but failed to complete it.

Odusile, also disclosed that work would also commence simultaneously on the 7.5km stretch of the Singer-Toll Gate axis of the Abeokuta-Sango-Lagos Expressway, which he described as very deplorable for…