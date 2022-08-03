Osun APC Members Call for Restructuring, Removal of Party Chair – THISDAYLIVE

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Many members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State yesterday staged a protest rally to call for the restructuring of the party as a result of the party’s loss in the July 16 governorship election.

However, while reacting to the protest, the Osun State chapter of the APC condemned the protest embarked upon by the supporters of the ‘Interior Minister, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola’, against the state leadership of the party and the administration of Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

Also, the APC members also called for the removal of the APC state Chairman, Prince Gboyega Famodun, accusing him of alleged mismanagement of the party and culpability in its electoral defeats.

According to the party members, who converged on Osogbo from across the 30 local government areas of the state, they described the party under Famodun as a ‘vehicle with flat tyres’, saying it cannot deliver victory in the 2023 general…