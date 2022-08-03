Pantami Lauds Abiodun’s Policies on ICT Development – THISDAYLIVE

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Pantami, has lauded efforts of the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Information and Communication Technology (ICT), predicting that Ogun State would emerge Nigeria’s Silicon Valley in the near future.

This potential, according to the minister, is the adoption of ICT initiatives and its applications in all sectors of the state economy.

Pantami stated this when he led members of the Nigeria Computer Society (NCS) to pay a courtesy call on Governor Abiodun in his office.

The minister acknowledged the giant strides recorded by the present administration, particularly in its various initiatives in digital economy.

He said: “I am happy because you are passionate about IT development in Nigeria. We are happy with what you have done with ICT, particularly the giant strides in the digital economy. We have been following the activities of Ogun State…