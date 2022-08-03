PDP’s Search for Peace with Wike – THISDAYLIVE

Blessing Ibunge writes that peace may finally reign in People’s Democratic Party, as Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, recently met with some governors and critical stakeholders as part of ongoing reconciliation moves within the main opposition party

Despite animosity trailing the aftermath of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) primaries held in May, it seems peace may finally reign as one of its aggrieved aspirants and Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, recently met with some governors and stakeholders of the party as part of the ongoing reconciliation efforts within the PDP.

Over two months after the special convention of PDP in Abuja, which elected the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as its presidential candidate for the 2023 elections, the first runner up of the primary and Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, is yet to make up with Atiku for the onward victory of party next year.

Atiku had polled 371 votes to defeat Wike, who…