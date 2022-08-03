We ‘ll Continue to Prioritise Human Capital Devt – THISDAYLIVE

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has said that his administration will continue to prioritise human capital development in the state

Makinde stated this yesterday while declaring open a six-day training on human capital development for senior officers in the state civil/public service.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the governor said human capacity development would ensure that the staff stand shoulder to shoulder with their counterparts in other states of the federation.

He acknowledged civil servants as the engine room of whatever programme or policies government wanted to implement.

“As an administration, if you are not carried along and you are not properly trained and exposed, it means we will be wasting our time, because you are the ones to implement whatever we want to do,” he said.

The governor explained that staff morale was at its low ebb when his administration came on board, due to the embargo on virtually…