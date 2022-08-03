Why We Purchased N1.4bn Security Vehicles for Niger Republic  – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Federal Government Wednesday justified its procurement of 10 security vehicles for Niger Republic early this year at a whopping sum of N1.145 billion.

Speaking on the issue, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, argued that even though Nigerians have the right to question, President Muhammadu Buhari, who approved the purchase also has the right to make his own assessment on situations and act accordingly.

Answering reporters’ questions after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Buhari at the State House, Abuja, the Minister said Nigeria has a policy of assisting its neighbours to strengthen capacity to deal with insecurity.

Her words: “Let me just say that overtime, Nigeria has had to support its neighbors especially the immediate neighbors to enhance their capacity to secure their countries as it relates to us. This is not the first time that Nigeria had…