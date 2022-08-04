A’Ibom Reviews  Security System









Okon Bassey in Uyo

Worried by the security challenges facing the country, the Akwa Ibom State Government has reviewed the security situation in the state and took strategic actions to ensure safety within its borders.

The State Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Mr. Ini Ememobong, disclosed this in a statement he issued at the end of the state executive council meeting held on Tuesday at Government House, Uyo.

At the meeting, the State Commissioner of Environment and Solid Mineral, Mr. Charles Udoh, presented a report on the IBB Flood Control Project.

Udoh informed the council that the project has been completed and is very effective in combating flood from the entire area which was previously flooded, adding that it is ready for commissioning.

Also, the state’s Ministry of Agriculture reported that the coconut plantations are doing well and have started to bear fruit, adding that soon all the plantations would attain optimal productivity.

In its…





Source: Thisday Newspaper