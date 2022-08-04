Aspirant Sues INEC, PDP over Alleged Imposition – THISDAYLIVE

Wale Igbintade

The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has taken a new dimension as an aspirant on the party’s platform, Abdul Kareem Shittu, has dragged the party and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos over alleged imposition.

In the suit filed before Justice Daniel Osiagor, the Plaintiff, Shittu, who aspires to represent Ikorodu in Federal House of Representatives, also joined Mr. Awesu AbdulAzeez as respondent in the suit.

The plaintiff is praying the court for an order restraining INEC from accepting or continuing to retain the name of the third respondent, (Awesu AbdulAzeez) as the PDP’s candidate for Ikorodu Federal Constituency in its database.

Shittu is also praying the court to declare that the nomination of Awesu AbdulAzeez as the PDP candidate was not in line with the party’s constitution and its guidelines for primary

election.

He also…