Atiku, Wike Meet in Abuja – THISDAYLIVE

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

At last, the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, met Thursday at the residence of former Minister of Information, Prof Jerry Gana, in Abuja.

This is the first meeting of the duo since Atiku announced Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate, a slot Wike had thought would be given to him.

The meeting was first brokered by the members of the PDP Board of Trustees who met Atiku at his Asokoro residence after their initial meeting at the national secretariat of the party.

A source told THISDAY that Wike flew into Abuja and proceeded straight to the residence of Gana where the meeting with Atiku took place.

Though, Wike has since returned to Port Harcourt after the meeting, the source did not give details of the meeting..

The source simply said, “the ice has been broken. They (referring to Atiku and Wike) have commenced talks and in a few days…