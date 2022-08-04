‘Benin City Mall Project will Boost Economy for Edo Residents’ – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Okobi

The management of the Benin City Mall in Edo State has announced that barring any adjustments in time, the mall will open to customers in the first quarter of 2023, and will usher in a new shopping experience for residents and visitors in the state.

The Benin-city Mall, according to the promoters of the project, is the anchor project of the Benin Cultural District, with world-class lounges, bars, children’s entertainment centres, restaurants, wellness spas, a free digital library, night clubs, adding that it will be the largest entertainment destination per square meter in the southern part of Nigeria.

Commenting, the Chairman of Persianas Group, Tayo Amusan, said: “If there is one thing that remains certain with this type of opportunity, it is the fact that it is bringing along an increase in economic activity, direct and indirect economic growth, development for the host community, jobs, among other things to the state…