Edo Market Women, Men Protests Extortion by Waste Managers, Council Officials – THISDAYLIVE

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Hundreds of market women and men from the Oba Market in Benin City, capital of Edo State, trooped to the streets to protest an alleged extortion by waste managers in connivance with market leaders and Oredo Local Government Council officials.

The protesting market men and women who spoke to journalists on yesterday at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Centre, Benin where they were received by the State Chairman of NUJ, Mr. Festus Alenkhe, lamented the good old days when they used to have associations that work for the good of members.

The Spokesperson of the Traders, Mrs. Veronica Eboshiogue, said; “Those days we use to have associations but now everybody is after his/her pockets. They just wake up and impose levies and nobody can speak for us. If it was the time of Oshiomhole, when we cry out like this the government will answer us but now nobody helps.

“In December last year, they said we should pay N1000…