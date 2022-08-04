FG Approves PPP for Badagry Deep Seaport, to Generate $53.6bn – THISDAYLIVE

•Explains purchase of N1.45bn security vehicles for Niger Republic

Deji Elumoye

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) yesterday approved the development of the Badagry Deep Seaport on a built-own-operate transfer Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.

The Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo disclosed this during an interview with journalists at the end of the FEC

He explained that the private sector would inject money for the development of the port and at the end of the concessionary period, the port would revert to the federal government through the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), adding that the government was expecting to generate revenue of $53.6 billion over the 45 years concession period.

“The project cost as contained and approved in council based on the final business case as approved by the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) in line with extant laws stood at $2.59 billion.

“It has to be…