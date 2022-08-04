I’ll make Nasarawa Safe If Elected Governor – THISDAYLIVE

In this interview with Igbawase Ukumba, the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) governorship candidate in Nasarawa State, Mohammed Auwal Suleiman, outlined his plan for people of the state if elected during the March, 2023 poll

What could be the motivation behind your quest to govern Nasarawa State come 2023?

I want to strengthen the Senior Secondary education because it is the most vulnerable age. It is the age in between parents and the system. The parents cannot certainly deal with more than 40 percent of these children and keep and curtail their excesses. And the system itself cannot deal with 40 percent of them and curtail their excesses.

So if my government comes on board, we will use 28 to 30 percent of our resources in making sure that middle class education is right. Not only getting right, but getting the best out of these children.

How do you get the best out of your child? I was trained a skillful child right from my primary school. I am a…