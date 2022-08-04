New Euro Football Season Set to kick-off on DStv, GOtv – THISDAYLIVE

SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to the New Football Season as top action from the best leagues, teams, players and managers will return to their television screens.

SuperSport is poised to offer live action from Europe’s best leagues including the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League throughout the 20m22/23 season.

In the Premier League, all eyes will be on the battle between Manchester City and Liverpool as these two brilliant teams look set to battle for the title once again, while the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur or Manchester United will also be keen to break the duopoly.

Real Madrid will begin La Ligaas the favourites to retain their title, but a determined Diego Simeone and Atletico Madrid will be itching to knock their city rivals off the perch, while Barcelona could be a wildcard under the leadership of club legend Xavi.

In Italy’s Serie…