PDP Wants Gombe Gov, His Deputy, Disqualified over Alleged Forged Certificates – THISDAYLIVE

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Gombe State chapter of the Peoples Demo cratic Party (PDP) and its Governorship Candidate, Muhammad Jibrin Barde, have urged the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to disqualify the State Governor, Mohammed Inuwa Yahaya and his Deputy, Dr Jatau Manassah Daniel from contesting and participating in the 2023 governorship election in Gombe State for alleged submission of forged certificates.

But in a swift reaction, Governor Yahaya described the legal action embarked upon by the State chapter of the opposition PDP and its gubernatorial candidate, Jibrin Barde against his candidature in the 2023 General elections as efforts in futility.

In SUIT NO: FJC/ABJ/CS/1301/2022 between Peoples Democratic Party & 2 Ors v. INEC & 3 Ors filed on the 2nd August, 2022, PDP prayed the Court to disqualify Inuwa Yahaya and his deputy from contesting the election having submitted forged documents and certificates to INEC which were…