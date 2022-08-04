Prof Akin Mabogunje Dies at 90,  Buhari Mourns – THISDAYLIVE

*President commiserates with Gowon over sister’s death

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his condolences to family, friends and associates of renowned international geographer, Prof Akin Mabogunje, aged 90, whose departure will be greatly felt by the nation, especially the academia.

The President, in a release issued Thursday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, commiserated with Prof. Mabogunje’s network of professional associates and experts, at home and abroad, who have shared in his vision of nation building, with cerebral works in urbanization, human and regional development, geographic perspectives and shelter provision.

President Buhari noted the depth, reach and extensive research of the first African President of the International Geographical Union, who in 1999 was first African to be elected as a Foreign Associate of the United States National Academy of Sciences, and in 2017, was elected a Foreign Honorary…