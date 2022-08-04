Tinubu Can’t Be Held Responsible for Buhari’s Performance – THISDAYLIVE

•President’s failure in security, economy make APC’s presidential candidate unmarketable, says Atiku support group

Emma Okonji, Nosa Alekhuogie in Lagos and Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti



Former National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) and ex- governor of Edo State, Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, has said the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, cannot be held responsible for the performance of the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. Oshiomhole spoke yesterday on “The Morning Show”, a programme on Arise News Channel, the broadcast arm of THISDAY Newspapers.

Oshiomhole’s assertion came as a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) group rallying support for its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, The Atiku Mobilisers Ekiti (TAME), yesterday said the frightening insecurity across the country and weak economic status had rendered Tinubu unmarketable before Nigerians.

However, Oshiomhole, a former…