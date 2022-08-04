We’ll Remove Senate President If He Blocks Buhari’s Sack, Says Lawmaker – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Vice-Chairman, Senate Committee on Customs and Excise, Senator Francis Fadahunsi, has said his colleagues in the upper chamber of the National Assembly have made up their minds to sack the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, if he makes any attempt to frustrate their impeachment process against President Muhammadu Buhari next month.

Fadahunsi, who retired as the deputy comptroller general of the Nigerian Customs Service, while reacting to the presidential spokesperson’s statements, said his colleagues had made up their minds to go ahead with the impeachment proceedings.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain representing Osun East Senatorial District stated this in an interview with journalists in Abuja Thursday, exactly one week after the ultimatum was issued.

He said majority of the senators across political party lines had already passed a vote of no confidence on Buhari because of his administration’s…