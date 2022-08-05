17-year-old Student Commits Suicide over Failure to Get Promotion to SS2 in Kwara – THISDAYLIVE

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A 17-year-old student of Offa Grammar School, Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State, Adegoke Adeyemi, has reportedly committed suicide as a result of his failure to pass his promotion examination from SS1 to SS2.

Adegoke was found hanging on a tree following his failure to get promoted into the next class in the school.

The state Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Okasanmi Ajayi, who confirmed the development in a statement in Ilorin yesterday, said the corpse of the deceased student was removed from a tree behind Ariya Garden Hotel, Offa, by a team of policemen from the Divisional Police Headquarters, Offa last Tuesday.

Okasanmi said the corpse of the deceased was taken to the Offa General Hospital for autopsy, adding that the police have commenced investigation into the matter.

In another development, the spokesman of the state Police Command said one notorious cultist on the wanted list of the…