Acting CJN Accuses Buhari’s Regime, Past Administrations of Undermining Nigeria’s Judiciary – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The acting Chief Justice of Nigeria ( CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has warned politicians and the executive arm of government to desist from actions capable of undermining the judiciary and the nation’s democracy.

The CJN gave the warning while declaring open the 2022 Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association Section on Public Interest and Development Law (NBA -SPIDEL) taking place in Abuja.

Ariwoola, represented by Supreme Court Justice Uwani Abba Aji, accused politicians and the executive arm of undermining the rule of law, especially when elections are around the corner.

“This conference is timely, and the theme fitly reflective of the season and time we are in. The electoral process has been set in motion, and the 2023 elections are just a stone’s throw away. We are fully aware that it is in a period like this that the executives or those seeking and aspiring for political positions will not tread on the path of…