At Last, Atiku, Wike Meet, Move to Resolve Their Differences – THISDAYLIVE

*Former VP throws down the gauntlet, says Nigeria can’t make progress without restructuring

*PDP presidential candidate appoints Dino Melaye, Daniel Bwala spokespersons

*Ayu: Osun election signposts victory for PDP in 2023

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the embittered Governor of Rivers State, Mr. Nyesom Wike yesterday met in Abuja, in a move aimed at resolving the differences in the main opposition party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

A reliable source told THISDAY that the meeting took place at the residence of Prof. Jerry Gana at Asokoro.

Also, Atiku yesterday stated that restructuring was the solution to Nigeria’s multifarious problems, embracing a time-honoured panacea that successive governments have chosen to ignore, and throwing down the gauntlet to a political class plagued by a corrupt tendency to exploit societal…