Buhari Congratulates Senator Danjuma at 70 – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Senator Daisy Ehanire Danjuma, wife of former Chief of Army Staff, businessman and philanthropist, Lt. Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (rtd), as she turns 70 on August 6, praising her commitment to a better living standard for the less privileged.

In a congratulatory letter to the celebrant personally signed by him, the President said:

“On behalf of myself and my family, I wish to felicitate with you as you attain the auspicious age of 70.

“Distinguished Senator, I join your family members, friends and political associates in celebrating the auspicious moment with you, heralded by many years of service to the nation and humanity.

“As an accomplished entrepreneur and philanthropist, I am particularly pleased by the commitment you have shown to the plight of the disadvantaged in the society especially women and children.

“I also note that your passion for this cause was further…