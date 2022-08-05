Coach Danjuma Unveils Final List Falconets for W’Cup  – THISDAYLIVE

Ever-present African flagbearers Nigeria departed the shores of the country yesterday evening for this year’s FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup finals taking place in Costa Rica.

Coach Chris Danjuma has picked team captain Oluwatosin Demehin and 20 others – an overwhelming majority of whom were involved in the lengthy qualifying series – to wear Nigeria’s colors at the 19 –day championship.

The Falconets had to scale the hurdles presented by Central African Republic, Republic of Congo, Cameroon and Senegal, winning six of seven matches (they only drew with Cameroon in Douala) to be eligible to fly Africa’s flag once more at the finals in central America.

Nigeria will play France, Canada and Korea Republic in Group C of the 16-natio tournament starting on 10th August, while 2018 runners-up Spain will tango with hosts Costa Rica, Australia and Brazil in Group A. Africa’s other flagbearers Ghana are up against Cup holders Japan, The…