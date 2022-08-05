Don’t Gag the Media, Sanwo-Olu Tells Politicians – THISDAYLIVE

* NGE urges journalists to uphold ethics, ensure quality content

Segun James and Wale Igbintade

As the 2023 general elections draw closer, the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has asked politicians and public office holders not to gag the media, saying press freedom was important in a democracy.

The governor said this at a workshop organised by the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) with the theme: “Journalist and Digitalisation: the imperative of Good Corporate Governance,” held at Ikeja, Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu, who was the Special Guest of Honour at the workshop, said ensuring good corporate governance and self-regulation of the digital space would completely eradicate false and fake news.

He assured that his administration would continue to promote press freedom and corporate governance as well as an enabling environment for journalists in the…