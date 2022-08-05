FG, Google Synergise to Checkmate Subversive YouTube Channels – THISDAYLIVE



Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The federal government is collaborating with Google to curb the excesses of subversive YouTube channels which are used to spread hate

and disinformation against the country.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, stated yesterday when a team from Google visited him in Abuja that both the Federal Government and Google shared

the same concern on the responsible use of Social Media.

He said the federal government expects Google to look into how to tackle the use of private and unlisted YouTube channels and YouTube livestreams by proscribed groups and terrorist organisations.

“Channels and emails containing names of proscribed groups and their affiliates should not be allowed on Google platforms,” Mohammed said.

The minister, who noted that Google is a platform of choice for IPOB, a proscribed terrorist group, implored the tech giant to deny

IPOB the use of its platform for its acts of…