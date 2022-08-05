IPAC Wants Niger to Suspend LG Election – THISDAYLIVE

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Inter Party Advisory Council IPAC has advised the Niger state government and its Independent Electoral Commission to suspend the planned conduct of election into the 27 local government councils in the state.

The State Independent Electoral Commission NSIEC had late last month released the guidelines for the conduct of the election which is expected to hold at the end of this month.

However, IPAC chairman in the state Alhaji Buhari Yakubu Yerima said in a statement made available to newsmen in Minna on Thursday said that conducting the Local Government election now will be counterproductive.

Yerima said conducting the local government election now will also be infringing on the provisions of the 2022 Electoral act as amended.

Citing the Federal High Court decision of 27th day of July 2022 delivered by Justice Taiwo Taiwo in the case between 6 Members of the PDP in Edo State against INEC, Edo State Independent…