Judge Condemns Flouting  of Court Order – THISDAYLIVE

Wale Igbintade

Justice Rabi Gwandu of the National Industrial Court (NIC), sitting in Lagos, yesterday frowned at the flagrant disobedience of her order, which restrained Trade Union Congress (TUC) from holding its 12th triennial delegates’ conference pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit before the court.

The judge who scolded lawyers and parties that were involved, warned that disobedience of court erodes confidence in the system and failure to check it will breed anarchy.

The court had at the last sitting restrained Trade Union Congress (TUC) from holding its 12th triennial delegates’ conference or taking any further steps to hold it, but the Union went ahead with the conference held on 19th and 20th July 2022.

Justice Gwandu, made the order in a suit filed by the Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI) and nine other associations against the TUC.

However, TUC claimed that…