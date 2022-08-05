 Kubanah Whisky Introduced into Nigeria Wine, Spirit Beverage Market – THISDAYLIVE

Mary Nnah

For proper identification, competition and acceptance, the management of MP Master Piece Limited has unveiled its latest brand of whisky, Kubanah Whisky into the wine and spirit beverage market in Nigeria. Tl

The whisky which is fermented locally with international standards is now circulating in the country. It is a unique brand being cherished by Nigerian consumers and its demand is increasing daily.

In his welcome address during the unveiling of Kubanah Whisky in Yaba, Lagos, the Managing Director and CEO of the company, Emeka Ike said, “We are happy today for the unveiling of our new brand, Kubanah Whisky which is seriously penetrating into the Nigerian wine and spirit market.

I want to categorically state here factors that propelled us to go into the production of our first brand, Skirt Brandy and our second baby, Kubanah Whisky in spite of all the economic and environmental challenges facing production processes in…