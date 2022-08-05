Lack of Produce Export Affecting Nigerian Economy, Says Shippers Council – THISDAYLIVE

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) has posited that the inability of Nigeria to consistently produce and export goods and services have negatively affected the country’s economy.

It noted that the society standard of living depends on its ability to produce and export goods and services.

Prof. Bongo Adi of Lagos Business School made the assertion yesterday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, during his presentation at a one-day sensitisation seminar with the theme: ‘Promoting Competitiveness in the Maritime Industry: The Mandate of Nigerian Shippers’ Council’.

He said: “With the globalisation of the world economy, a nation’s economic competitiveness is linked increasingly to its ability to export raw materials, intermediate goods and products efficiently and economically.”

Prof Adi harped on the importance of an active sea port in the society, stressing that nothing attracts investments in any part of…